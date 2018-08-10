Email is the most popular way of online communication for both business and personal purposes. It takes seconds to send one or thousands of emails, depending on your goal. For email marketers, it’s important to be able to send their campaigns, but mostly, to reach their subscribers. Email list verification is an essential step of this process.
The goal of this article is to share with online marketers “the secret” of great email deliverability and reducing marketing costs. An email list verification software helps you identify and isolate bad email addresses from your database.
Email list verification encompasses various steps. The system checks if your email addresses are valid, active, and safe to send emails to. It’s part of your email hygiene, which ensures good sender reputation and boosts email deliverability.
Why do emails bounce sometimes?
There are various reasons for emails to bounce every once in a while. It can be that the address to which you sent it to is invalid or is no longer in use – that’s when “hard bounces” happen. Other times, the recipient’s inbox is full and can’t accept any new emails – this is called a “soft bounce.” Bounces, whether hard or soft, affect your sender reputation, and if you’re an email marketer, your reputation is your most important asset.
The best way to protect your reputation is by using an email list verification service. There are plenty to choose from, depending on your needs and budget. We recommend you choose one that offers at least 97% accuracy and has 24/7 customer support, in case you need any help on the platform.
Here are some of the pros of email list verification:
- It reduces your bounce rate and email marketing costs.
- Your reputation will improve, as your campaigns are more likely to land in the recipients’ Inbox rather than their Spam folder.
- It boosts marketing ROI.
Conclusion
Maintaining a good email hygiene makes a big difference in your email marketing results. Most email list verification services, like ZeroBounce, offer a few free credits upon registration, so you can test the system before you make your final decision. Choose the most reliable one and keep your email list healthy to achieve your marketing goals.
(sponsored post)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.