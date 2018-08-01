Mittal Patel (center), managing trustee of Vicharta Samuday Samarthan Manch, addresses Indian members from the Vaadi community as they participate in a protest in support of Shantadevi Nath, who was killed by a mob that falsely believed she was intent on abducting children on June 27, in Ahmedabad on July 2, 2018. (Sam Panthaky/AFP/Getty Images)