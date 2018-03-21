In my last blog, I focused on how some of us, as mothers, find it difficult to deal with our adult children leaving home. The inability to move on with our own lives can be unhealthy and impact our emotional and mental well-being. Of the three common reasons underlying this problem: the “once a mother, always one” mentality, the problem of dissolved self-identity and buried desires, and the hard-to-break 20-year habit of caring for our children, I am addressing the first reason in this blog.
Some of us struggle to cope when our children fly away from the nest because we believe that in order to be ‘good’ mothers, we should constantly think about and for our children, whether they are young or old enough, whether they are in our homes or living on their own. We think that this is the correct demonstration of our love for our children. We say things like: “I’ll always worry about you,” or “You’ll always be my child,” believing that ‘perfect’ mothers are those who selflessly care for their children and put them first forever.
To such mothers, I would like to offer three alternate ways of thinking to help achieve a happier state of mind on their children’s parting:
- Let’s free ourselves from the cultural conditioning: We have inherited the definition of the mother role from our earlier generations, which was to proclaim perpetual motherhood and to take pride in thinking about our children all the time and sounding permanently worried about them. We think that if we diverted our attention and interests to other people and activities when our children left home, we are guilty of cheating on our children (if there were such a term). Once we understand that this thinking is a result of cultural habituation, i.e., learned behavior, we can unlearn it. We can change our outlook to feelings of happiness and satisfaction that we have done our job preparing our children for their journey as adults, and look forward to enjoying the next phase of our lives.
- Let’s understand the transience of our roles: At different points and stages in our lives, we assume different titles in relation to others: we are daughters of our parents, sisters of our brothers, friends of some others. When we grow up, we may get married to become wives, and then, mothers. But all these are just titles that we wear at various times in our lives; some of these gain prominence during some stages, and they evolve to be less important at other times. For example, once we get married, the sister status is overshadowed by the wife status. When we have children, the status of being mother often supersedes all other titles. The key thing to remember is that these roles are all transient and have their rises and ebbs. If we understand and accept this, it won’t be so hard to relinquish the title of mother when our children are grown up. Instead, we can be more active with our other roles – that of being partners, daughters, friends, contributors to the community, etc. This does not mean we love our children any less, just that we don’t need to play such an active and present role as before.
- Let’s stop being burdensome parents: Here’s another thought to ponder over: when we reached adulthood and our parents declared every now and then that we would always be their children and they had the right to keep worrying about us, how did we feel – happy or annoyed? When they checked on us and reminded us on mundane matters, didn’t we find it irksome? Didn’t we feel burdened by their constant commiserations? So, let’s remember how we felt as young adults and refrain from inflicting on our children what we experienced. We should recognize that when we look for excuses to worry, we are indirectly treating our children as inept adults, who don’t have the ability to take care of themselves; this is actually doing them a disservice. Instead, we should liberate them with happiness and trust in their own capabilities and let them enjoy their independent lives as adults.
I hope the above ways of thinking help you handle your children leaving home as adults. As you go about adopting these new mindsets, you may be interested in my next blog, where I offer suggestions on how to resume our identities and desires when our children leave home.
(Janaki Chakravarthy is a certified life coach and author of the ebook “From Broke to Breadwinner – A Single Mom’s Guide to Financial Independence and More.” She lives in southern California and helps single moms recreate their lives as breadwinners and beyond, through her practice Possibilities N U LLC. For a free copy of her book, email her: Janaki@frombtobbook.com.)
