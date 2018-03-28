File photo of young Indian American girls preparing for a traditional dance during the Hindu festival of Diwali, in New York City. Author Amit Roy Shah says that addressing our children’s understanding of their bicultural identity is important because the research shows that children who are able to identify with their bicultural identity — their culture (being Indian) and the culture of mainstream society (being American) – experience less confusion, isolation, and alienation in school and in life. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)