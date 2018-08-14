In my last blog, I had introduced the concept of “guardian-mom” – a way of parenting that can bring out the best in our children, help us maintain healthy relationships with them, and give us the satisfaction that we did our utmost for them. I had described how I came upon this concept and what it meant to me. In this blog, I will share with you the foundation principle of being the “guardian mom/parent” – that we, as parents, are responsible to our children, in addition to being responsible for them.
Normally, we think that we are responsible for our children. What does this look like? We start our parental role taking complete care of our children when they are babies. We have to feed them, clean and clothe them, put them to sleep and so on. This is responsibility for them, when their lives are totally dependent on us. When they start pre-school, they can walk, talk and feed themselves, but still need us around for their safety and well-being. We are responsible for them at this stage too.
When they are into their double-digit years, they are able to take care of their own physical routines, but we still repeatedly instruct them on how to be and what to do. For example, picture this daily scene: the children have to get ready for school. We might be waking them up, multiple times, with the words, “Go brush your teeth.” We remind them to take all the books needed for their school day. We tell them to put their lunch boxes in their school bags. We prompt them not to forget to give our letter to their teacher. We rush them so they won’t be late for school. Finally, it is almost as if going to school is our work, not theirs. This is just an example of how we – albeit unintentionally – create a habit of micro-managing their daily lives, often times resulting in children not taking ownership of their own responsibilities, again, because we think we are responsible for them.
As they grow older, sometimes our caring for them means that we don’t let go of our habit of running their lives, though they are more and more capable of taking care of themselves. We think we know what is good for them, that they may make wrong decisions and, therefore, need our guidance. As a result, we end up orchestrating their lives in little and big ways even when it is neither necessary nor good for them. At times, we unconsciously try to impose our will on them despite their opposing desires or reasoning. And when they resist, we can’t understand why our children find it so hard to accept our sensible guidance or why they resent our persistent worrying about them.
In summary, responsibility for our children frequently results over time in an unending physical, mental and emotional effort to satisfy their real and perceived needs. After all, aren’t they always our children, however old they are? Aren’t we “good” parents by looking out for them and after them constantly? Don’t they always need us to show them the way? This is what responsibility for them mostly acts out. And as parents, we all do this.
In contrast, the “guardian-mom” way of parenting requires us to also be responsible to our children, in addition to being responsible for them. This means we slowly start encouraging and developing them to become independent. We insist that they do their own chores; we don’t fuss over them to please them or be indispensable to them. For instance, in the example of the daily scene above, imagine this: the children are given an alarm mechanism to help them get up; they complete their ablutions, eat their breakfast and are ready to be dropped off to school, give or take a few minutes. Amidst their getting ready, there might be a few spats, sibling quarrels, and some arguments, but they know that they are accountable for getting to school in time, prepared with everything needed for them to have a fruitful day.
As they grow up, we teach them to think and decide for themselves and learn from their experiences. We offer our inputs into their decisions without controlling their choices. We communicate to them not from a lofty omniscient viewpoint, but from the perspective of suggesting viable alternatives; we respect their decisions. We help expand their horizon to serve others around them. We let go of them at an appropriate stage of their adulthood, not only financially, but also emotionally, and are content to love them without any strings attached.
We understand that this is the ultimate goal for us – to raise them as their caretakers and release them to be their own unique gifts to the universe that entrusted them as our progeny and into our care. It would mean caring for them without attachment and being accountable to them as if we were in their service as their parents. Thus, this responsibility to our children is the fundamental spirit of a “guardian-mom” or “guardian-parent.”
Want to know more? Wait for my next set of blogs to understand more on how we can use this approach effectively.
(Janaki Chakravarthy is a certified life coach and author of the ebook “From Broke to Breadwinner – A Single Mom’s Guide to Financial Independence and More.” She lives in southern California and helps single moms recreate their lives as breadwinners and beyond, through her practice Possibilities N U LLC. For a free copy of her book, email her: Janaki@frombtobbook.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.