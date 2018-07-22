In my last blog, I had described our normal feelings towards our children — possession, control and expectations of them. I had shared how these feelings don’t necessarily result in the best outcomes for both our children and us; in fact, they sometimes even create estrangements and misunderstandings between both parties, and the happy relationship that we envisaged with our adult children remains just a pipe dream.
There is an alternative – a way of parenting that can bring out the best in our children and also give us the satisfaction that we did our utmost for them. In this blog, I’m going to outline this parenting philosophy. I call this the guardian-mom way of life.
The term “guardian-mom” does not imply guardianship in the legal sense. It means that if we start to see ourselves more as our children’s caretaker and less as their mother to whom they belong, we will find that our relationship with them will strengthen tremendously. When we stop treating them as ours, our unconscious and at times selfish ownership of them reduces and we begin to notice and let go of all the negative emotions, thoughts, and actions that come with it. Instead, we start seeing them as our clients – as children of the world who need us to serve them and care for them; we stop projecting our wishes and demands on them and just help bring out the best in them.
When we stop identifying their successes and failures as ours, we can truly enjoy their development to adulthood; we can avoid the guilt we often experience that we didn’t do enough for them, or the pride we feel that they are who they are because of us. We are able to let go of our expectations from them because we serve them selflessly in a care-taker role; we do our duty without the attachment that often comes in the way of needing/wanting things from them in return for our love and care.
I stumbled upon this concept of “guardian mom” at the darkest time in my life – when, in the early 1990s in India, I was struggling to attain financial self-sufficiency as a single mom, with two daughters to raise. It was a period in my life when I did not have a job and my attempts at finding one were unfruitful. I was dependent on my brother for our bills, and felt completely useless as a parent. I lamented why I was given two children but not the means to raise them well. It was then that I came across the quote (by an anonymous) in the Reader’s Digest magazine’s Quotable Quotes section: “Your children are not yours as you think; they are just God’s way of perpetuating life on earth.” I felt a light going on in my head when I read those words. As I mulled over the quote and what it meant to me at that time of my life, I clarified my parental role as follows:
- The universe/God considers that I am good enough to be the conduit for bringing God’s children to planet earth as my daughters. Hence, I am their mother.
- As such, I have been vested with the responsibility of raising them to adulthood. I am accountable to the universe for doing my best for these children.
- My mission is to raise them as their caretaker. And since this role is transient, I can’t be attached to my children. But I have to put in my most sincere effort in raising them.
- These children have their own unique contributions to offer to the world.
I have to nourish and make sure their distinctive identities and strengths are developed so that they are enabled to light up the world.
These thoughts initially facilitated me in getting over my feelings of blame and self-pity at my situation. In the ensuing years, they continued to guide me in my interactions with my children and I began to notice and let go of feelings of possession, control, and expectation. Later, as I began coaching, these principles helped my clients immensely as they navigated their lives as single moms. I was then able to articulate the “guardian-mom” set of values that I would now like to share with you. I hope that they enable you have a joyous relationship with your children.
In my next blogs, I will elaborate on what these ‘guardian-mom’ beliefs are and how they play out in real life.
(Janaki Chakravarthy is a certified life coach and author of the ebook “From Broke to Breadwinner – A Single Mom’s Guide to Financial Independence and More.” She lives in southern California and helps single moms recreate their lives as breadwinners and beyond, through her practice Possibilities N U LLC. For a free copy of her book, email her: Janaki@frombtobbook.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.