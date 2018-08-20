Travelling overseas means a lot of fun in planning where you’re going to stay, what you’re going to see, what you’re going to shop to bring back and more. However, once these fun elements are decided, an essential question arises - how do I carry the required money while travelling?
Here are the three options of carrying money while going on your vacation:
- Credit Card
Credit cards are the best choice for making big payments while travelling overseas. Right from purchasing your airline tickets to booking hotel rooms, from car rentals to restaurant meals, from shopping to sightseeing fees, your credit card should be your go-to option.
Benefit:
The reason why you should use your plastic money while travelling overseas is the favorable exchange rate. Credit card purchases are exchanged at the inter-bank exchange rate, which is usually the most affordable currency exchange rate you can get.
While currency conversion fee is charged each time you make a purchase in a foreign currency, such fee is usually lower than the amount you would have to pay to convert currency at a currency exchange bureau.
Pro-tip:
Using a credit card frequently before you even begin your travels can be extremely beneficial as most credit card issuers offer several benefits like air miles and rewards that can get you a free hotel stay or free flight ticket.
Apply for a credit card with Bajaj Finserv and get several rewards and benefits with the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard.
- Debit card
When you need cash in the local currency, debit card is the way to go.
Benefit:
While credit cards will help you with most of your major expenses, it’s essential to use your ATM debit card to access the local currency. In most developing countries across the world, cash is still king. While shopping in local markets or independent stores, cash may be the only accepted mode of payment.
Pro-tip:
The need of cash while travelling is inevitable. However, carrying a lot of cash isn’t safe either. To access cash in the local currency as and when the need arises use your ATM debit card.
- Cash
While plastic money is convenient, you can’t travel overseas without cash. There might be isolated areas that do not have ATMs and accept only cash as payment. Moreover, cash is required for essentials such as taxi rides, food, water, etc.
Benefit:
It’s a good idea to have at least some amount of foreign currency before you leave home. This will allow you to have cash on hand to manage your immediate expenses, like buying food at the airport and taking a cab to your lodging.
It’s a safe bet because you can’t take the risk of being stranded without cash even for a few hours in a foreign country in case the nearby ATM is not working, or if you take a detour from your initial plan.
Pro tip:
Have sufficient amount of cash in the local currency for the first 24 hours of your trip.
Considering the benefits of each mode, credit card is one of the better ways to carry a significant amount of money while travelling overseas. Majority of your payments will be taken care of by your credit card. It is an economical and convenient way to spend, while overseas. However, you also need to have cash and a debit card as back-up.
