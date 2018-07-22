An Indian American former physician in Columbia County, Georgia, has been ordered by a federal judge to pay a $1.2 million penalty for his role in a pill mill operation.
The pill mill was operated out of Dr. Firoz M. Patka’s rural clinics and the physician was sued by the federal government in May 2017, according to an Augusta Chronicle report.
Patka was sued over prescription practices at SouthCare Medical Center in Hephzibah, the Louisville Medical Center and Thomson Pediatrics and Internal Medicine, the report said.
When Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Michael Jones arrived at SouthCare Medical on Feb. 10, 2015, two men in the parking lot were filling a syringe to shoot up, Jones testified at an April 25 hearing in U.S. District Court, the publication said.
DEA Special Agent George Zuban testified that Patka’s clinics were flagged for signs of prescription abuse, it added.
Agents learned that Patka would see a patient only on his first visit, and a sampling of patient files revealed he often didn’t do a physical examination, the report added.
Also testifying was Dr. Gene Kennedy, who teaches DEA and Justice Department professionals about the evolution of pill mills and what legitimate prescriptions look like.
He reviewed six of Patka’s patients’ files and found prescriptions were given without medical exams, and drugs were given without diagnosis in half the cases. All got prescriptions for opioids, anxiety medication and barbiturates. Patka’s prescription practices could be extraordinarily dangerous for patients, Kennedy said, according to the report.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Shannon Statkus asked District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall to impose a penalty on Patka to send a message to doctors who put profit over their duty to patients. In an order signed July 2, Hall ordered a $1.2 million penalty, the publication said.
Patka did not attend the scheduled hearing in April. An attorney who represented him in another matter told the judge that Patka’s wife had taken him to India and that he was suffering from cancer and a kidney transplant procedure, the report said.
Patka’s license to practice medicine in Georgia expired Nov. 30, according to the state’s Board of Medical Examiners.
