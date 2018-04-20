Morgan Stanley, a global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management, April 10 announced it has formed a San Francisco, Calif., East Bay team led by Indian American financial adviser Yash Talreja.
The team, which also includes financial planning specialist and financial adviser Wenxin Yu, will be based in the firm’s Pleasanton, Calif.-based wealth management office.
It will focus on impact investing, helping their clients drive environmental and social progress and equality for women through their investments while creating competitive returns, according to a Morgan Stanley news release.
Talreja, who has been a financial advisor with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management since 2016, is a native of Delhi.
He started his career at Oracle, serving as the director of electronic commerce from 1993 to 1999. From 2000 to 2002 he served as the vice president of PeopleTools Development for PeopleSoft, moving on to hold leadership roles at Televoke Inc., Amazon, Edgenet and Mitchell International for shorter stints. Prior to joining Morgan Stanley, Talreja was president, chief executive and private equity investor of Social Commerce Inc. from 2010 to 2016.
He holds a master’s degree in computer engineering from U.C. Davis and a bachelor’s degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. He currently lives in Fremont with his wife and two daughters.
“Ensuring that more women are working and leading in the workplace is simply good business and in many cases, it may lead to better profitability and higher returns for investors,” Talreja said. “As a father of two daughters, I personally care about this conversation. By teaming together, Wenxin and I aspire to serve as an example of workplace diversity.”
Yu has been with Morgan Stanley since 2016. She has a doctoral degree in polymer science from the University of Akron, Ohio, and a bachelor’s degree from Nankai University.
“Our clients want to make a positive impact on the world in a way that reflects their personal values, but they do not want to sacrifice returns,” said Yu. “Our goal is to help our clients use their investments to drive positive social and economic change and advance women globally while also generating competitive financial returns.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.