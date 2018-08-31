MUMBAI— Hollywood actress Demi Moore has been the queen of hearts of many, and sharing screen space with her is on the wish-list of many Hollywood and Indian actors. Mrunal Thakur, who is making her debut with Tabrez Noorani’s directional debut, “Love Sonia,” got the opportunity to work with Moore in her debut itself.
Said Thakur, “‘Love Sonia’ will be close to my heart, not only because it is my debut film, but also because I got an opportunity to work with Demi. I’ve grown up watching her films, and it was my dream to work with her someday.”
Sharing her experience of working with Moore, Thakur said, “She was fabulous on the set and wouldn’t leave the studio floor until everyone packed up. I remember a scene in which I had to cry, and she helped me a lot. Tabrez had not told me that she was part of the project. So, while the scene required me to look shaken and low, I was trying to contain my excitement upon seeing her. She and I also had a long chat about sex trafficking in Los Angeles and how the NGOs she works with have rescued girls.”
“Love Sonia” is the story of an Indian village girl who gets trapped in the dark world of human trafficking as she tries to save her sister. The film has a strong ensemble cast including Freida Pinto, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadha, Anupam Kher, Adil Hussain, Sai Tamhankar, Sunny Parwar, Demi Moore and Mark Duplass. Noorani is introducing Thakur as well as Riya Sisodiya.
Produced by Tamasha Talkies, David Womark, and Tabrez Noorani and presented by Samraaj Talkies in association with India Take One Productions, Cinemantra Entertainment, Media Dynasty Consulting Group and Prime Focus Group, the film is slated to release Sept. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.