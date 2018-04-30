MUMBAI—With the release of his debut film as hero in “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak” on Apr. 30, 1988, Aamir Khan marks his three successful decades in Indian film industry today. The super-success of this romantic drama made Aamir Khan the nation’s heartthrob and he continues to be one of the most motivating forces in Indian cinema till date.
Fans across the nation took to Twitter giving a shout out to the superstar. The power of the superstar’s global fan base was witnessed on the networking platform with #30YearsOfAamirKhan trending strongly.
Khan’s notable films include “Dil” (1990), which was the top grosser in 1990, “Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar” (1992), “Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin” (1991), “Rangeela” (1995), “Raja Hindustani” (1996), that year’s biggest hit, and “Sarfarosh” (1999). Khan was the screenwriter for the film “Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke” (1993) produced by his father, Tahir Husain.
Khan began producing under the name or Aamir Khan Productions (AKP), starting with the 2001 hit “Lagaan.” Over the span of 17 years as a producer, Khan has not delivered a single flop. AKP has produced critically-acclaimed films like “Dhobi Ghat” and “Peepli [Live]” as well as commercial hits like “Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na,” “Delhi Belly,” “Taare Zameen Par,” “Talaash,” “Dangal” and “Secret Superstar.”
He has also sung in many films, beginning with “Ghulam” (1998) and his record-breaking hits are mentioned below.
1. Ghajini (2008): First 100 crore nett grossing film
2. “3 Idiots” (2009): First 200 crore film
3. “Dhoom:3” (2013): First 250 crore film)
4. “PK” (2014): First 300 crore film
5. “Dangal” (2016): First 350 crore film. “Dangal” remains India’s highest grosser globally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.