MUMBAI—In its third year of inception, Aamir Khan is taking Paani Foundation to the youth of the country. The actor is keen that students should be reached out to volunteer for a day from their two months of summer holidays to help villagers.
Taking Paani Foundation to educational institutes, Khan will be going to colleges and will appeal to students by pinning up call-to-action posters urging students to join the movement. He has been extensively working for the welfare of small villages in Maharashtra and will be making this appeal in Mumbai, Pune, Nasik and Nagpur colleges.
The actor will be visiting Symbiosis College in Pune on Apr. 20 and will interact with students over a question-and-answer session spreading awareness about the social initiative. Khan has been associated with Paani Foundation for the past three years and has helped almost a quarter of Maharashtra conserve and utilize water.
Paani Foundation is a not-for-profit company set up in 2016 by the team of the TV series “Satyamev Jayate” to fight drought in rural Maharashtra. Khan’s initiative of Paani Foundation’s Satyameva Jayate Water Cup has achieved what they set out to in the last three years. In 2018, over 9000 villages from 75 talukas will be competing for the Water Cup. He will be dedicating two months entirely to look into the work personally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.