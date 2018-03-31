MUMBAI—At the trailer launch of “Nanu Ki Jaanu,” held at The Novotel, Abhay Deol made an astonishing entry at the event in a car with an invisible driver. The stunt got a great response from the paparazzi present, leaving them thunderstruck. In actual fact, the driver was disguised AS the front seat of the car, as Deol revealed later. The interesting horror comedy is directed by Faraz Haider and written by Manu Rishi Chadha.
Deol said that he chose the film because he liked the core idea of a crook in love with a ghost, and also the fact that the otherwise fearless law-breaker was scared of a spirit that, in turn, falls in love with him! Besides, he said, Chadha was a friend from his “Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!” days and doubled up as scriptwriter here. He also mentioned that he has seven films on hand!
Also present at the event were Patralekhaa, Haider, Chadha and producer Sajid Qureshi.
The film is presented by Inbox Pictures Pvt. Ltd. (whose website was also launched by special guest Sudhir Mishra that evening). It is slated for an Apr. 20 release. Watch the trailer here.
