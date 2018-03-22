MUMBAI — Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram Mar. 22 to share a heartwarming picture of the three generations of his family — grandfather Dr. Harivanshrai Bachchan, father Amitabh Bachchan and himself, all wearing turbans. Abhishek plays a Sardar in his next release, “Manmarziyan” directed by Anurag Kashyap, with Taapsee in the lead.
Bachchan wrote: “So my father sends me this photo. That's my great grandfather (my father’s nanaji), dad and yours truly…3 generations! #Manmarziyaan #itsinourblood #punjabi.”
