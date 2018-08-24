MUMBAI— Kriti Kharbanda, who just did a delectable cameo in “Karwaan” and is set to release “Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se,” has been learning pole-dancing for quite some time now. The talented actress, who also features in Sajid Nadiadwala’s “Housefull 4,” was eager to give pole-dancing a shot for long.
Said the actress: “The best part about pole-dancing is that it’s not only about fitness but also about feeling confident while doing it. I was told that only when I was uninhibited about my cleavage being revealed, or about looking inappropriate when suspended on the pole, that I’d be more confident before the camera.”
She added, “A lot of pain and bruising has got me here. My folks would see my bruises and wonder if I was beaten up. But I love the fact that we don’t keep mats under the pole. This makes us work harder to hold on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.