MUMBAI—Pooja Dadwal, who acted with Salman Khan in the 1995 flop “Veergati,” has walked out of a tuberculosis hospital, 20 kilos heavier than five months back when admitted, and with a surprisingly good medical report, after his Being Human Foundation financed her treatment and supported her.
The Information & Broadcasting Ministry has issued a directive that Hindi film credit titles must be in Hindi as well as in English, or in Hindi alone.
Booty worth a million was recovered by the Delhi police from a young man who worked with Mika Singh, from whom he robbed Rs. 3.25 lakh in cash and jewelry and fled.
Rakul Preet Singh will portray a young Sridevi in the NTR biopic.
Vidya Balan is learning to play the harmonium for the same film.
Emraan Hashmi will play Suryakant Bhande Patil, who solved 120 child kidnapping cases, that too without charging any moneys, in ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi’s “Father’s Day.”
Pankaj Tripathi plays an estate agent in Dinesh Vijan’s romantic comedy “Luka Chhupi” starring Kriti Sanon with Kartik Aaryan.
Boman Irani, who was indisposed for some time with a slipped disc, returns in another Vijan comedy “Made In China” as a doctor.
Salman Khan Films’ “Loveratri” starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain will have the biggest theatrical launch ever, in 10 cities simultaneously—Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Chandigarh, Indore, Bangalore, Lucknow and Baroda – with an FB Live.
Collecting Rs.341.22 crore in India alone, “Sanju” is now the third highest grosser after “Bahubali” and “Dangal” in India, having crossed “PK,” “Tiger Zinda Hai” and “Bajrangi Bhaijaan.”
Unable to do farming in hometown Buldhan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has purchased a plot in Kasara near Mumbai to pursue his hobby.
Vivek Anand Oberoi will make his debut in Kannada with the action thriller “Rusthum” directed by popular action director-turned-film director Ravi Verma.
Oberoi has also been signed for the Malayalam film “Lucifer” starring Mohanlal and marking the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj.
A fervent fan of his Pakistani namesake and now their prime minister tweeted to actor Imran Khan that he wished to “join his team from the very first day!”
Saying that granddad Amrish Puri is the God he prays to, Vardhan will make his acting debut in the lead with a romantic thriller produced by Jayantilal Gada.
Pritam will make his theater debut by scoring for an English play based on Rabindranath Tagore’s works, “Sundays With Chitra and Chaitali,” directed by writer-musician Isheeta Ganguly.
Satish Kaushik to play a merchant navy officer in Salman Khan’s “Bharat” and will have to lose some more weight than he already has.
Sushant Singh Rajput will play 12 historical characters from 540 B.C. to 2015 in a digital show co-produced by him, celebrating 12 geniuses in Indian history, including Chanakya, Rabindranath Tagore, and A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.
After the LokmanyaTilak biopic “Lokmanya: Ek Yugpurush” in Marathi, Om Raut will direct “Taanaji” on the Maratha warrior, starring Ajay Devgn, who will co-produce it with Bhushan Kumar.
Former Miss India Jhataleka Malhotra will romance another newbie, Anmol Thakeria Dhillon (Poonam Dhillon’s and producer Ashok Thakeria’s son) in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-produced “Tuesdays And Fridays” directed by Taranveer Singh.
During her vacation in America, Dipannita Sharma received the Best Actor award for her Assamese film “Xhoixobote Dhemalite (Rainbow Fields)” at a festival in the US.
Shreya Dhanwantary will star opposite Emraan Hashmi in Soumik Sen’s “Cheat India,” which exposes the evils and crimes in the Indian education system.
Rishi Kapoor acts in a second rom-com titled “Jhoota Kahin Ka” 39 years after his Ravi Tandon hit – his co-stars are “Pyaar Ka PunchNama 2” actors Sunny Singh and Omkar Kapoor, and the director is Smeep Kang.
Ronnie Screwvala has acquired the rights for a biopic on tennis ace Sania Mirza.
Tiger Shroff will move into his dream house – an eight-bedroom apartment, early next year, after it is done up by John Abraham’s brother Alan.
Rahul Dholakia, after “Raees,” will direct a film on a fire-fighter for Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.
Looper, a coveted platform in the US, recently released a list of their Top Ten martial artists across the world and Vidyut Jammwal is the only Indian in the list, that too among the top six.
Chunky Pandey insists that his digital debut, the sex comedy “Baby Come Naa” is a “family entertainer.” We hope he does not want to add his famous “Housefull” series one-liner, “I am a-joking!”
