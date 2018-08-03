MUMBAI—Actress-author Sonali Bendre, who is braving a fight against cancer, is stable and is following her treatment without any complications, says her husband and filmmaker Goldie Behl.
Behl tweeted on Aug. 2 night: "Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali. She is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively."
Bendre, 43, is undergoing a metastatic cancer treatment in New York. In July, the actress shared that she has been diagnosed with a "high-grade cancer."
Post her diagnosis, the "Duplicate" actress is quite active on social media platforms and constantly gives updates about her health to the fans.
Sonali Bendre married Goldie in 2002, with whom she has a 12-year-old son named Ranveer.
