MUMBAI—After "Mrs Funnybones" and "The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad," actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna is all set to come up with her third book "Pyjamas are Forgiving" in September.
The 43-year-old columnist, who is quite famous for her wit and sarcasm, on Aug. 6 took to Twitter to update: "Out in early September, and I am going to be crossing my fingers and toes for the next few months."
She also informed people that they can pre-order the book on Amazon and Flipkart.
Happy for his wife, actor Akshay Kumar tweeted: "The whole family was walking on eggshells when she was writing this one and I for one am so glad she is finally done."
Twinkle Khanna had made her Bollywood debut in 1995 with "Barsaat," and her last released film as an actress was "Tees Maar Khan" (2010) in which she did a special appearance.
