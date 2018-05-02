MUMBAI—Actress Aditi Rao Hydari says women in the film industry need to take up responsibility if they want to see a real change.
"Men have a responsibility towards women, and that's essential and the need of the hour... But so do we, women have an equal responsibility too if we really want change," Hydari tweeted on May 1.
Her post came in response to producer Tanuj Garg's tweet.
"The honourable #Metoo campaign by the lovely Rose McGowan is getting misused by some women for personal benefit. Belated, mischievous and unproven defamatory rants masquerading as woman empowerment, have spoilt it for the genuine victims of harassment. #MeeshaShafi #AliZafar #Pakistan."
McGowan had also started the #MeToo hashtag to raise awareness about sexual harassment. It soon became a movement with people from all quarters coming forward to share their experience of sexual assault.
There is a growing list of people coming out in the open to talk about sexual advances by big names like Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, James Toback, Ben Affleck, Brett Ratner and Dustin Hoffman.
Pakistani actress-model-singer Meesha Shafi also accused actor Ali Zafar of sexual harassment, a claim he has denied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.