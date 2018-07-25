MUMBAI — Lata Mangeshkar took to her social media and released actor Anil Kapoor’s song from “Fanney Khan.” Kapoor’s daughter in the film, played by Pihu Sand, is also named Lata after the legend. The trailer shows how Kapoor, in the film, wants his daughter to become the next Lata Mangeshkar.
His line in the trailer, translated as “I could never become Mohammed Rafi, but I will definitely make you another Lata Mangeshkar!” underscores Mangeskar’s importance to the story, and her releasing the song shows her bond with Kapoor, in whose home production, “Woh 7 Din,” she has also sung. Mangeshkar had also made an appearance as herself in his home production, “Pukaar,” for which she had also rendered a song.
Kapoor, busy promoting “Fanney Khan,” also revealed that he started his career as a background dancer. “Not many people know that I started my career as background dancer in 1979-80,” he said about his struggling days. The actor, first seen in a small role in the 1979 film, “Hamaare Tumhaare,” starring Sanjeev Kumar and Raakhee, made his debut in the lead with the 1982 film, “Rachna,” and shot to fame as an aspiring singer-composer in his father Surinder Kapoor’s 1983 success, “Woh 7 Din.”
Until then, he had been doing small roles in some Hindi, Telugu and Kannada films. Talking more about the days, he said, “I completed my acting course, but wasn’t able to get any work. There was a tour going abroad with the late Nutan-ji, and the late singer-composer Hemant Kumar. They needed some background dancers, so I went there as one and was paid 15 pounds for one show at that time.”
He thanked everyone responsible for this opportunity and said, “I think even if you are a background dancer or doing your thing in a corner, if you work hard and if you are talented enough, people do recognize your effort.”
“Fanney Khan” is an official remake of the Belgian film, “Everybody’s Famous!” and Kapoor plays a singer again 35 years after his breakthrough.
