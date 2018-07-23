MUMBAI — One of the most popular franchises, Sajid Nadiadwala’s “Housefull” series, has always found London at its heart, as the earlier films were shot there.
Wrapping up the first schedule of 25 days in London, the team celebrated the occasion by cutting two cakes and will now fly down to Rajasthan for the next schedule. Announcing the wrap, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment took to Twitter to share, “And it’s a wrap for the 1st schedule of #SajidNadiadwala’s #Housefull4 🎊🤘 #LondonDiaries.”
Sajid Khan, who had directed the first two films in the franchise, has returned to direct the fourth installment. Interestingly, his sister Farah Khan was roped in to choreograph a song, pictures of which had been making the rounds, piquing the interests of the audience. It was a full house with Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Riteish Deshmukh and Kriti Kharbanda grooving to Farah’s cues. But what gave the song its twist were doppelgangers of the royal British family — a Sajid Khan trademark. Sohail Sen has composed the song that was shot, though it is unclear if he is doing the entire film.
Kriti Sanon is seen sporting a chic look in a white ruffle off-the-shoulder dress with hair set straight and left loose. Akshay Kumar, who has been a part of the franchise, is also seen in a completely new avatar.
Revolving around the theme of reincarnation, the film follows a non-linear narrative and all the flashback sequences will be shot in Rajasthan. A lavishly mounted set is being built in Mumbai for the finale. Chunky Pandey, Johny Lever, Boman Irani, Ranjeet and Nana Patekar are also a part of the “house.”
Nadiadwala had made his directorial debut with “Kick” (2014) and it looks like his elder son Subhan wants to follow in his footsteps. The youngster is assisting Khan on this film. Subhan’s mother Warda Nadiadwala commented, “Super proud of you man, keep it up AD.” Earlier, Subhan was assistant director on “Judwaa 2.”
