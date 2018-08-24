MUMBAI— Sonakshi Sinha is all set to recreate Helen’s iconic track “Mungda” from the 1977 film “Inkaar” for Indra Kumar ‘s “Total Dhamaal.” After the song was finalized, the makers wanted “a fantastic dancer who could match Helen’s moves.” Indra Kumar shared, “Helen-Ji, is a legend, but I thought Sonakshi is the right girl for it.”
Sinha, who is very excited about doing the song, shared, “Indra Kumar-Ji was sure that he wanted only me for it. When I heard it for the first time, my instant response was, ‘I want to do this!’ It has the potential of becoming a chartbuster again. They are shooting it on a lavish scale, making everything larger-than-life, and I would love to be a part of that vision. We start shooting early next week; I’m super excited!”
Sharing details of the shoot, Kumar revealed that the film will wrap up with the song. The director added, “We had saved this song for the end of the shoot. We begin filming on August 26, and it will go on for four days. We have roped in Gourav-Roshin, to recreate the song, which will be choreographed by Adil Shaikh.
The original song was composed by Rajesh Roshan, written by Majrooh Sultanpuri and sung by Usha Mangeshkar. Gourov-Roshin have done a great job of re-creating two old Rajesh Roshan classics also in “Kaabil” (2017) earlier. “The old song was a big hit, so it’s a huge responsibility on Sonakshi’s shoulders and mine too. We have picked up an iconic song, so now we have to deliver,” said Kumar.
The actress has already begun rehearsals and Devgn enters midway through, so the song is a duet towards the end. The duo will start shooting for the song this Sunday. Sinha is happy to reunite with Devgn with whom she was paired in his production “Son of Sardaar” (2012), but rues that she will miss working with Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, with whom she is, however, cast in Abhishek Verman’s “Kalank.”
Sinha said that she enjoys featuring in special appearance songs as they give her an opportunity to groove to these peppy tracks, which she loves as a performer.
“Total Dhamaal” also features, besides Devgn, Kapoor and Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jafferi, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Pitobash Tripathy and Sanjay Mishra, and is produced by Devgn, Fox Star Studios and Ashok Thakeria. We just wonder: where is Aashish Chaudhary, who was a part of both earlier films and whose name was announced here as well?
