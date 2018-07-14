MUMBAI— Ajay Devgn is on a roll. His only film so far this year, “Raid,” has netted over a 100 crore, and he has signed on some great films besides his home production “Tanaji.” A Luv Ranjan film with Ranbir Kapoor is on the anvil, and nearing completion is Akiv Ali’s romantic comedy, also starring Tabu. Devgn is also a part of Indra Kumar’ “Total Dhamaal.”
Devgn will now play India’s legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim in a biopic. While India cheers on, engrossed in the football fever as their favorite teams competing at the World Cup, not many would know that India was once called the ‘Brazil of Asia’ for its football team. Not only did the team win accolades by beating some of the top teams in the world, but also went onto win the Gold at the 1962 Asian Games held in Jakarta, Indonesia, beating South Korea, one of the toughest teams at that time.
The story of Indian football’s architect, Syed Abdul Rahim, the coach responsible for taking the Indian team to such heights, will soon become another sports biopic.
Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Joy Sengupta, it will have Ajay Devgn essay the role of the unsung hero. The yet-untitled movie will be directed by Amit Sharma, while the screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadros and Ritesh Shah respectively – distinguished names behind some of the best films in recent times.
Kapoor, in a media release, said, “It’s amazing to see football, the world’s biggest game, having such a fever in India, and yet our team is not being sent to important tournaments. When my partners Akash Chawla and Joy Sengupta brought me the true story of Syed Abdul Rahim, I was amazed that not many are even aware of this unsung hero and the achievements of that great team, which had heroes like Chunni Goswami, P.K. Banerjee, Balaram, Franco and Arun Ghosh among others. With the momentum of Khelo India, it's time to push India.”
“An actor like Ajay is most apt for essaying this character. We hope that the film inspires millions of youngsters and that India soon plays in the World Cup and becomes a potent force in World football,” he added.
Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studio, stated, “Zee Studios believes in backing good content and showcasing great characters. We are happy to collaborate with Boney Kapoor once again to tell the story of Syed Abdul Rahim. Ajay Devgn essaying the character makes it even more special.”
Besides this film, Devgn will now work with Neeraj Pandey, who is making a film on a political and economic strategist also starring Ajay Devgn. Titled “Chanakya” and based on the popular “Chanakya Niti” (Policies of Chanakya), the film is adapted to the current times, and Devgn will play the modern version of Chanakya. If reports are to be believed, the makers are keen on releasing the film by mid-next year.
Said Devgn in a media release, “I am looking forward to playing Chanakya. I’ve followed Neeraj Pandey’s work closely, and I know Neeraj will tell this story with the clarity and passion with which it needs to be told.”
Chanakya was advisor and guide to emperor Chandragupta Maurya in 300 BC and played a major role in the Maurya Empire in India. Known as one of the most intelligent strategists, his theories are even known and applied across the globe.
So far, Chanakya, at least the period story, has been jinxed. Some time ago, Chandrapraksh Dwivedi had announced a film with Akshay Kumar on this subject. Still earlier, in the ‘70s, two films had been announced that did not take off: a film with Amitabh Bachchan to be made by Prakash Mehra and a B.R. Chopra directorial that was to have Dilip Kumar as Chanakya and Dharmendra as Chandragupta. That is why Pandey’s decision to make a modern version seems a very smart and fortuitous move.
