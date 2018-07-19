MUMBAI.—Ahead of Reema Kagti’s “Gold”’s release, Akshay Kumar took to social media to share a fun BTS picture from the sets along with director. As they posed with mustaches, Kumar Akshay captioned the picture as “Who wore it better?"
Leading lady Mouni Roy could not keep herself from reacting as she commented, “My Favourites” on the picture.
Kagti’s sports drama, which is based on free India’s first Gold at the London Olympics, will release on Independence Day. The movies showcases the dream of Tapan Das, played by Kumar, who wishes to win India’s first gold medal, as an independent nation, in hockey.
As Kumar essays a Bengali, “A dialect tutor and a special trainer to explain traditional Bengali mannerisms have been working with Akshay,” noted Kagti recently film. Kumar is not completely new to Bengali language and culture as he had stayed for a couple of years in Kolkata a long time. However, he clarified that he will be speaking Hindi in the film, with a Bengali accent, and not Bengali.
Earlier, Kumar left the internet in frenzy by posting a cryptic tweet. However, the actor then took to Twitter to clear the confusion as he revealed the name of his song.
He had posted, “Excuse my typossss kyusjiii mujhkkkko” As soon as Kumar tweeted, his co-stars from the film got curious and asked him if everything was alright. After a few hours, the actor posted the name of the song and wrote, “Kya dekh rahe ho? #ChadGayiHai kya? Song out tomorrow. @excelmovies @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar @kagtireema @SachinJigarLive @ZeeMusicCompany”
Staying true to the genre of the film, the film is to release on Independence Day this year.
