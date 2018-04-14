MUMBAI—Akshay Kumar has been shooting for “Kesari” since January this year in Wai. During his frequent trips, Kumar has been studying the topography and climatic conditions of the place. He had also been interacting with the locals. In one of his conversations, Kumar heard about the hamlet of Pimpode Budruk, which had been facing a water crisis.
This time when he went to Wai, he had two things on his itinerary – the film’s shoot and a visit to the hamlet. Accompanied by some members of his team, he went to the village, which is located in Koregaon Tehsil in Satara, Maharashtra, and helped the locals with water harvesting.
Besides donating Rs 2.5 million to the villagers to get them to begin work on water harvesting, Kumar helped them dig huge recharge pits to store water that could later be harvested. This hamlet, which has a population of around 10,000 people, has been facing a severe drought situation, though some of the other villages located in the same vicinity have been more fortunate with the water supply situation.
The villagers cheered when Kumar told them that he did not want them to have water in their eyes, but it is their taps that must have water. Kya line maara, sir!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.