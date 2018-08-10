MUMBAI—Meeting him at least twice a year has become a welcome ritual now – Akshay Kumar plans his releases that way. This time we got more time than normal together at the J.W. Marriott, but he was in exceptionally good mood and the small talk elements and funny parts that are essentially irrelevant cut the actual interview matter to normal size! But this emerged as a good way of meeting the inner star, who is informal bonhomie personified and has a high humor quotient.
It’s more than two years of continuous successes, and Akshay Kumar is clearly in a happy and determined space, as almost all his films have been weightier and have still done very well. As he quipped midway through our chat, “Even last year when I told a friend that my next film is ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha,’ he thought I had lost it.”
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: How would you describe “Gold” – as a social or a patriotic film?
A: “Gold” is a sports drama based on true incidents. It is not a patriotic film like “Airlift” or “Baby.” Yes, it is set in 1948, just after we received Independence, and is about the first Olympic gold medal we won as a free nation. The message is not about hockey, on which it is based, but what I love about the film is that it says, and so do I, that everyone should adopt ONE sport.
For example, Croatia is a very small country, far smaller to even the state of Maharashtra, but over there, it is compulsory that everyone, regardless of gender or age, must play at least one sport. And look at the way they have distinguished themselves in sports globally.
Sports, especially for us Indians, are very important. Besides, any game takes you away from drugs or alcohol, as the mind starts talking and thinking about health and fitness. India’s health report is not good, so we need to do something. You can adopt any sport—even indoor ones like shooting or playing marbles.
Q: So movies on sports are also important. Would you like a movie made on anyone particular?
A: Of course, they are. Right now, I would love to have a movie on Hima Das, who has won a gold medal on the track, which is a first for India. I doff my hat to her. Look, we Indians run to catch a train or bus, and if we do even that as a sport, we can really do well!
Q: What sports have you played? And what about your children?
A: I played hockey in school and also cricket and volleyball. My father played hockey too. Aarav is into martial arts, which is also a form of sport. My daughter Nitara loves to run, and can do so for even a kilometer and a half!
Q: You play a team manager in “Gold.”
A: Yes, and the film is told from his point of view. Tapan Das is an alcoholic manager, he cheats and is a controversial guy. But with Bengali persistence – and Bengalis are truly determined people! – in one year, he chose and trained 11 people and assembled a team that won a Gold medal! It is an incredible real story, his character is real, though he had another name, and I am lucky to have got to do it.
Q: How much research did you do?
A: The research was done by director Reema Kagti. She is an incredible woman. I only Googled a bit and watched some matches on YouTube. But I worked on the looks, which, incidentally, are modeled on a Bengali media person who would enter a room first, then his dhoti would follow!
Q: How did you manage the Bengali language?
A: I speak Hindi with a Bengali accent in the film. That was not difficult as I have lived in Kolkata way back for over two years.
Q: Why do you think this gold medal incident is not known to most?
A: In the aftermath of Independence and Partition, and the holocaust that followed, a gold medal even in London was not priority news, I think.
Q: All your biopics have your characters have a different name, usually a new location, and almost always it’s a new character. When films like “Sanju,” “Mary Kom” and “Paan Singh Tomar” work, why do you do this?
A: I agree I do it to make the film a little commercial. We need more eyeballs, so I put in songs and other elements.
Q: Speaking of songs, why do they not make the same kind of impact today, like even your hit songs from “Khiladi,” “Dhadkan” and others?
A: The audience’s patience and attention span have reduced considerably. So much is coming their way also that a new song comes very quickly after the earlier one.
Q: This film is directed by your fourth female director after Tanuja Chandra in “Sangharsh,” Farah Khan in “Tees Maar Khan” and Shabnam Kapoor in the aborted “Hello India.” What differentiates them from the male species?
A: Nothing as directors, though the women are better organized and it has been proved that they are stronger people than men! I stay with six women, and I should know! Their threshold makes all the difference!
Coming to Reema, she is a tough taskmaster, and I salute her, because “Gold” basically was a tough film to handle. There was so much homework and so much use of green screen (Actors are filmed against a green cloth, and this background can be replaced by any backdrop needed). The era covered was1936 to 1948, and it is really commendable that a director decides that she is going to make a film set around that time.
Q: By the way, how was it working on “Housefull 4” after a continuous series of serious films?
A (Straight-faced) It was like a paid holiday!
Q: Would you consider this phase as your best one?
A: Definitely, because I am always wary of having only one image. Today, I am doing all kinds of things.
Q: Three of your cult comedies – “Hera Pheri,” “Awara Pagal Deewana” and “Welcome” are now going to have sequels.
A: Don’t believe anything unless you read an official tweet from me! Tell those who say or write this that you are very angry as they are lying and you know it!
Q: Your Marathi production “Chumbak” released last week. So many top Hindi stars produce Marathi or regional films, but they are not well-promoted, and your clout is never exploited.
A: It’s nothing like that. We do have press screenings. This time, I was in America and landed just the evening before.
Q: Would you like a biopic on you?
A: Not at all! Who will be interested? As it is, they made enact this song that went “Hum Hain Seedhe Saadhe Akshay (I am a simpleton called Akshay!)
Q: What is the secret of your emotional stability?
A: Our family bonding gives me the energy and strength to face the world. We ensure that at least one meal is eaten together daily. And we must have a vacation, however short, every three months.
