Akshay Kumar (for the third successive year) has made it to Forbes’ ‘World’s 100 Highest-Paid Entertainers’, and ranks 7th in The World's Highest-Paid Actors 2018 list, while in the overall Entertainers’ list he is in a tie with Scarlett Johansson, securing the 76th spot with earnings of Rs 270 crore ($40.5 million) this year.
Kareena Kapoor Khan has reportedly patched up after some differences with Shah Rukh Khan, and will star opposite him in “Salute,” besides in Karan Johar’s next with Akshay Kumar.
Valentina Corti is cast with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Tannishtha Chaterjee’s directorial debut, with the actor posting a joint photograph from Rome (where he shot for the film) with the words, “Yeh ladki mere rom rom mein hai (This girl is in every part of me)” as a play on the city’s name.
Disha Patani has sprained both her knees while rehearsing for “Bharat” – she plays a trapeze artiste in the film, and has been advised to avoid too much physical activity and is undergoing physiotherapy currently to recover.
Zee Studios and producer Kamal Jain have announced that their magnum opus, “Manikarnika -The Queen of Jhansi” will release Jan. 25, 2019..
There is no Varun Dhawan in brother Rohit Dhawan’s next as he has no dates to spare.
Ranveer Singh does a unique cameo as himself in the Pakistani film “Teefa In Trouble” starring his “Kill/Dil” co-star and friend Ali Zafar from Pakistan – he will be shown endorsing Teefa (Zafar)’s ‘tikke’ on a billboard!
Yash Raj Films’ mega-action adventure, “Thugs Of Hindostan” has needed two massive ships weighing over 2 lakh kilos, that have been built by a crew of over 1000 people, including international designers and ship makers, who have worked for over a year on them!
The makers of the short film, national award-winning filmmaker Mangesh Hadavale’s “Chalo Jeete Hain,” held a special screening for the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and later for other distinguished leaders, as it is inspired by the early life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Akshay Kumar will be the guest at Edelweiss Group and Indian Olympic Association’s special event for the Indian Asian Games contingent in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang and will dedicate his new film “Gold”’s song “Ghar Layenge Gold (We will bring home the gold medal)” to them.
Tiger Shroff paid a tribute to his Guru Paresh Shirodkar on Guru Poornima by sharing a video of him dancing along with him, stating, “Happy #gurupurnima guru ji❤🙏thank you for giving me a little bit of your gift 🤗 @pareshshirodkar.”
Reel Life Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. in association with Vinay Pictures will make a biopic on the life of eminent mathematician of Bihar, Dr. Vashishtha Narayan Singh. Prakash Jha will direct the film.
Gulshan Kumar’s biopic “Mogul” starring and co-produced by Aamir Khan with T-Series and written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, will release on Christmas, 2019.
Nora Fatehi, star of one the hottest music tracks currently – “Dilbar,” has joined Salman Khan’s “Bharat” as a Latino character, and said, “Excited to be a part of project of this magnitude. It’s a dream come true!”
Boney Kapoor now intends to live with all his children under one roof, with Arjun, Anshula, Jhanvi and Khushi all being mutually protective siblings who love each other deeply, and Kapoor and the latter two are likely to move in with Arjun and Anshula.
Bipasha Basu, known for one of the most enviable bodies, is writing a fitness book, with a chapter by husband Karan Singh Grover on his ideas on the same.
Vishesh Films’ and Mukesh and Mahesh Bhatt’s next film “Jalebi: The Everlasting Taste of Love” directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj and with Varun Mitra, Rhea Chakraborty, and Digangana Suryavanshi has music by Jeet Gannguly and Tanishk Bagchi and will release on Oct. 12.
Superstar Mahesh Babu's wax statue at Madame Tussaud’s is on its way to completion, and the early look sculpted by Iwan Rees has taken everyone by surprise owing to the uncanny resemblance to the actor, featuring as himself rather than one of his characters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.