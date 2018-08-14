MUMBAI— Akshay Kumar recently met Balbir Singh, the living legend from the 1948 Gold Olympics. Singh was said to be the driving force behind India’s victory in that event.
The actor, who has been on a roll promoting “Gold,” took to social media to share a picture with one of the legends that won free India its first gold medal. Kumar shared a picture with Balbir Singh, saying, “Met the living hockey legend Mr. @BalbirSenior who was part of the winning team that brought home the first prestigious Gold for India back in 1948 along with @sudhirchaudhary. Such an inspiration of a man with even more inspiring stories.”
“Gold” revolves around a man who dreams to win free India’s first gold medal in Hockey and his struggles to form a team to make his dreams true.
