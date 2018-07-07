MUMBAI—Akshay Kumar shares a close bond with John Abraham, but he does not seem to be happy with his film "Gold" and the latter's forthcoming movie "Satyameva Jayate" releasing on the same date.
Kumar and Abraham have together worked in "Garam Masala," "Desi Boyz" and "Housefull 2' but now, "Gold" and "Satyameva Jayate" is going to clash against each other on Independence Day (Aug. 15).
Talking about the clash, John Abraham had said: "Akshay is my good friend. We get along really well, and we wish best for each other. To avoid clash between the two films is T-Series and Excel Entertainment's responsibility."
Kumar sarcastically expressed his displeasure over the issue by taking a jibe at Abraham’s statement.
"It is true that he is my friend and I have learned that anyone can release their film with other actor's film so, next time, I will also do the same (laughs).
"We can release our film together on any occasion, be it Eid, Diwali or Christmas as we all are friends," said Akshay Kumar while interacting with the media during the music launch of "Gold" along with his co-actors Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh, Sunny Kaushal, Kunal Kapoor and director Reema Kagti on July 6 here.
A historical sports drama, inspired by India's first Olympic gold medal, "Gold" traces the "golden era" of Indian hockey through the journey of Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreams of playing for an independent nation.
It is directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Excel Entertainment. The film will release on Aug. 15.
