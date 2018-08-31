MUMBAI—Akshay Kumar starrer "Gold" is the first Hindi film to release in Saudi Arabia, the National Award-winning actor says.
The film released in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 30. Zee Studios International has taken the film to the foreign shores.
An "excited" Akshay Kumar tweeted: "The story of India's first Gold medal victory for the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Happy to share, 'Gold' is the first ever Bollywood movie to release in the Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia, in cinemas from today."
Ritesh Sidhwani, Excel Entertainment, said in a statement to IANS: "We are extremely delighted with the audience feedback the film has enjoyed thus far. Now the audiences in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, too, will experience its magic."
A historical sports drama inspired by India's first Olympic gold medal, "Gold" traces the golden era of Indian hockey through the journey of Tapan Das, a young assistant manager who dreamt of playing for an independent nation.
The film also stars Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, Vineet Kumar Singh and Mouni Roy. Directed by Reema Kagti, the film released in India on August 15.
Commenting on this development Vibha Chopra, Head - Zee Studios International (Film Marketing, Distribution and Acquisition) said: "Tapping new markets is something that is always on the top of our list and we have tried to do this with every release possible.
"With Bollywood becoming a growing force around the world, markets like Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia have shown tremendous potential for Indian films."
