MUMBAI— The recently released BTS (Behind The Scenes) from Excel Entertainment’s “Gold” showcases Mouni Roy’s character trait. As the trailer reveals, Mouni Roy plays the wife of Akshay Kumar and is a hot-headed Bengali wife who does not refrain from hitting her husband when needed.
Kumar is known for his pranks, and the BTS reveals the prank played by him on Roy. He calls up Roy pretending to be a BBC reporter and asks about working with the superstar and the London weather. Later when she realized that the BBC reporter was actually her hero, she started crying!
The actor shared the behind-the-scenes video with the caption, “@Roymouni your reaction was #Gold! Still remains the best prank played on you.” The actress later tweeted to Kumar, “Still thinking of a way to get back. Someoneeeeeeeee needs to prank you soonest.”
Kumar, in the video, also talks about how good Roy is as a Bengali wife in the movie. In fact, he would even prefer giving her the Best Husband Beater Award as she has beaten him a lot in the film. Talking about the beating scenes, even Roy reveals how she would beat him lightly earlier, but it was Kumar would tell her to do it properly. Kumar certifies her for the ‘award’ “With a lot of love and bruises.”
