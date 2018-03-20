MUMBAI — Two days after her birthday Mar. 15, Alia Bhatt hurt her shoulder while filming an action sequence in Bulgaria for “Brahmastra,” and has been advised to take it easy for a few weeks. Maybe Neetu Singh, who visited the unit and presented son Ranbir Kapoor with a Martenitsa, a Bulgarian health charm that has to be worn in March, should have given her one as well. The grapevine even reports Singh approving Bhatt as a prospective daughter-in-law (sic).
The actress, who turned 25 with a party on the sets March 15, was filming an action sequence two days later, when she injured her shoulder. The injured shoulder is in an arm sling and Bhatt has been advised to take it easy for at least a fortnight. In a not very recent interview to a daily, she had expressed a desire to do action in a film.
The unit had flown to Bulgaria weeks in advance to prep for the heavy-duty action sequences. Bhatt has also taken a program from nutritionist Angie Kassabie, who has worked with stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Britney Spears, Robert De Niro, Eva Longoria, John Travolta, Lady Gaga and Gerard Butler.
The film’s spokesperson said, “Yes, Alia injured her shoulder while filming an action sequence. The schedule has been tough and challenging on several levels and this accident has set us back by two days. However, our highest priority is Alia’s recovery. She has been advised minimal movement of the arm which means she cannot resume filming her action sequences in the near future to prevent any further trauma to her shoulder.”
The Karan Johar production is planned as the first in a trilogy, and this film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.
Here are some details of Bhatt’s daily diet plan in Bulgaria, as reported in Vogue online:
Her diet started off with clean food—mainly seafood and vegetables, a little bit of carbs in rice and a bit of protein pasta. The fibers go in the morning with proteins. There are desserts on a regular basis—low in carbs, fats and cholesterol and very low in calories—where every piece contains 160-260 calories. A 100 percent natural detox is given from time to time, where she has juices that flush out all the toxins from her body. These help her reduce fat, provide energy and help her achieve her goal weight. The detox was stopped for a couple of days for her birthday—and her birthday surprise was a protein-rich, low-fat, low-carb, low-calorie chocolate cake.
Bhatt is also given iced mocha and iced coffee which is a superfood. It has antioxidants to flush out all the toxins gained due to stress, from food, from air and from everything negative. These drinks lessen your appetite, hasten metabolism, and flush out everything bad from the body. She also eats healthy meals throughout the day. Every day, she has coffee, breakfast, lunch, snacks, and at night, juices.
Bhatt works out often. The body needs a lot of energy in the winter in Bulgaria, which is approximately minus 14 to 15 degrees. On long shoot days, there was a plan including small portions, with heavy and good nutrients that gives her the energy needed. She keeps sipping on detox drinks that are full of fiber, antioxidants and nutrients throughout her stay, even when having normal meals and not being on a diet plan.
