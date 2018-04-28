MUMBAI— As mentioned earlier, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, 76 and 65 years young, met up for a conversation on stage to promote “102 Not Out,” their latest film. Here is a transcript of part one.
Amitabh Bachchan: Chintu-Ji, let me start with you. You have been a part of the most important film family, whose dedication and history are world-renowned. What prompted you to become an actor?
Rishi Kapoor: I have been told that when I was small, I had to do a shot in my father Raj Kapoor’s film “Shree 420” walking by in rain, with my elder brother and sister. Whenever we went in the rain, I would start crying and close my eyes tight. Nargis-Ji, my father’s co-star, then bribed me with a chocolate. I determinedly gave the shot with my eyes wide open!
Then there was a discussion on the dining table where my parents were discussing that he wanted me to play his childhood part in “Mera Naam Joker.” My mother spoke about how my studies should not get disturbed—it’s another story that it hardly made any difference! I did not show reaction, kept eating, and later went to my room, opened my study table and began practising! Shashi (Kapoor) uncle would tell me later that whenever I cried, I would also make sure to see a mirror to find out how I was looking!
AB: We worked first in the 1970s. Let us share notes on how it was to work in the 1970s.
RK: It is very necessary to say that the audiences then were very forgiving and innocent. All of us heroes would be doing at any given time 2 or 3 lost-and-found stories. The rest would be rich boy-poor girl or poor boy-rich girl stories. That’s all!
AB: This happened with me in more than two or three films! Thanks also to your uncle Shashi, who was doing 20 to 25 films at one time, allocating two or three hours on each set.
RK: My father used to call him a taxi.
AB: Really? Soon, the industry decided to put a ceiling on our assignments, that we could not do more than six films at a time.
One more thing has changed. Those days there was a film running in the projectors, now there is no film! That is why it was called a film industry! Now, what do we call it? A digital industry? That sounds so odd! I have heard that there is a move in Hollywood to rejuvenate the whole idea of shooting on film.
And film caused a lot of problems then, as it was the most expensive element of all, had to be used very economically, and after we rehearsed, it was frightening as we had to get it right in the first take, or at least the second. If you made a few mistakes, the director could throw you out of the film. Even now, we are in the habit of saying “Cut!” so that film is saved.
One filmmaker, a young director I will not name, took me into a corner when I said “Cut!” as I felt I was making a slip. He told me, “Sir, you will not say ‘Cut!,” I will say ‘Cut!’” He is right! There are no limits to retakes, no danger of time, but we have had a problem in digital shooting.
RK: I was shooting for “Kapoor & Sons,” waking up at 5 a.m. spending six hours on my make-up, starting shoot at noon, and going on to 8 pm. As actors, we all have an edit pattern in our heads, but because of the digital angle, the young director was taking retakes after retakes from all around, and often from the beginning. I was in a face trap with 11 layers of make-up, and by the time he took 20 or more shots from all angles, I would become mechanical and could not put in my best.
The actor in me was becoming like a robot, and as Amit-Ji can testify, my memory has never been great, and I find difficulty even in remembering one line, while he remembers long dialogues and would tell me my lines! I had to protest, but the director would say we cover all angles and will edit it in office. Our generation, however, is inclined to do our best in the first and second shot.
AB: Somewhere we feel that even after 26 takes, they will probably print take one, so we feel very constrained! Today, if we slip, we are told to take up from the point we went wrong and keep on saying the lines! But that’s uncomfortable! These are the difficulties we 76 and 65-year-olds are facing!
To be continued…
