MUMBAI— Continuing the conversation between Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor at the Royal Opera House, Apr. 26.
Amitabh Bachchan: Raaj Kumar, the veteran actor, was actually very good at assessing newcomers! He would tell them, “Jaani, Mitchell ki lens mein close-up de do (Give a close-up in the Mitchell camera)! The Mitchell seemed as huge as a building! And to give a close-up with that camera practically near your face and say a romantic line would make even senior actors nervous. And that was the test for any actor! Today, a zoom lens can catch your expression at 50 metres!
Today, directors just prevaricate when we ask why we are we retaking the shot again and again. They have the same common excuse, and I think they look upon us as old men! After three or four takes, the best does not happen for us. But they give us some superficial excuses like “Ek line thoda theek karo” (Say this one line better) or “Thoda aur emotion daal do (Put in some more emotion).” It is all actually their fault that we are not at our best!
RK: I remember Dimple Kapadia and me needing retakes after retakes as we knew nothing about acting in “Bobby” and would keep making mistakes. My father Raj Kapoor was the director, and on sets, he was not daddy or papa but just the director. His sound recordist was Allauddin Khan-saab, and my father had a secret code with him so that the morale of the actor remained high. If he needed a retake, he would ask Khan-saab, “Shot kaisa hai (How is the shot)?” and Khan-saab would tell him, “The shot was excellent, but there was some problem in the sound!”
And my father would say, “Arey, yaar!” (the equivalent of “Oh, no!”) and tell us actors, “Sorry, the shot was damn good, do it just that way again!” And then would come the REASON for the retake – that small suggestion, “Just change this small thing to that!” A shrewd actor would realize that the retake was being actually done for that!”
AB: You are lucky! Hrishi-da (director Hrishikesh Mukherjee) would just tell us, “If you want a retake, you have to pay for it!” He meant the extra film needed! His economics were so stringent. If I asked him which dress I was supposed to wear, he would say, “Whatever you are wearing is fine!” So in order to look good on screen, we would go on his sets in good clothes! Most of what you see me wearing in his films are my own clothes!
But Chintu, it was great to work with you.
RK: Yeh mujhe bolne nahin de rahe hai (He is not letting me speak) But I cannot tell you what a delight it was to work with him
AB: I do not think they have brought us here for you to praise me.
RK: I will tell you later what he does with his craft.
AB: I don’t have a craft!
RK: You HAVE a craft, you are a thespian. We have done 5 films together. I should know.
AB: I recall the first film we did, “Kabhi Kabhie.” Yash-ji (Yash Chopra)’s “Deewaar” was almost on completion, and he had signed me for a totally opposite character. Within two days of the “Deewaar” shoot, we were in Kashmir, with its romance, the flowers and the elegant clothing for “Kabhi Kabhie.” This was the strange craft of Yash Chopra – his ability to switch from one genre to other. Even if there was a serious scene, like between Parveen Babi and me in “Deewaar,” at the end the camera would zoom to a bouquet of flowers. I think he was aadat se majboor (a slave to habit) as he loved fragrances and sweetness.
RK: But the first time I saw you was at writer K.A. Abbas-saab’s house, and you were auditioning for his “Saat Hindustani,” sitting on the ground, giving a written test. You were tall, lanky and handsome.
AB: Yes, I remember that day. Abbas-saab was actually making me learn the dialogues. That was the day I first heard the word “zaayka” or taste.
RK: And since then, you acquired a taste for fame!
We also met at a studio where I was filming for “Bobby”, and you were shooting with Moushumi Chaterjee for “Benaam” and your film “Bombay To Goa” had just become a hit.
AB: I do not remember that, but I would peep into Raj-saab’s make-up room, the huge one at the end of the corridor at RK Studios, and watch Dimple and you being trained by Asha Chandra.
It’s nice to catch up in this very venue in which our film “Amar Akbar Anthony” ran for 25 weeks. (Bachchan did not know that it ran there for 75!)
RK: Yes, not many have had this journey – touch wood! – of 44 years of working together. I would love to have 40 more years!
AB: Yes, and we acted in some really historic films – “Naseeb, “ “Coolie” and “Ajooba” as well. And Manmohan Desai was such a mad genius. We would be laughing on his sets wondering what the man was showing on screen! In “Amar Akbar Anthony” we were these three men lying next to each other in a hospital, and there are bottles into which their blood is flowing, and finally, it goes into the body of an elderly lady! This is against any medical history, we would say, and he would shower abuses, silence us and we kept lying.
And on that scene, the theatre would explode in applause. It was an unbelievable reaction. But he knew it would happen!
Then there was the climax, in which the three of us are in disguise—Vinod Khanna, Chintu and I—and we are singing the line “Anhonee ko honee kar de / Honee ko anhonee / Ek jagah jab jamaa ho teeno, Amar, Akbar, Anthony (When we – Amar, Akbar and Anthony – come together, anything can happen!” and still the villain does not know it is us!” That was Manmohan Desai’s creative genius.
Also, there was this scene where Vinod Khanna as a cop beats me up and throws me into a lock-up. I have two prominent injuries on my face. In the next 4 or 5 scenes, those wounds travelled all over my face! There was not the slightest effort to maintain continuity, unlike today when five very pretty girls will point out exactly where my one finger was differently placed from my last shot or a fold of my clothes is different. No one told us then, but then, no one noticed my travelling wounds then!
