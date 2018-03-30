MUMBAI— “102 Not Out” will see Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor sharing screen space after a gap of 27 years – “Ajooba” (1991) was their last film. In the film, Bachchan (at 102) plays Kapoor’s father, and the son is 75. Considering that both actors have to play much more than their actual ages, a lot of prosthetics and make-up was used to make them have the right look.
Director Umesh Shukla said that it would take his aging protagonists a staggering seven hours for make-up every day. This would be followed by six hours of shooting. He said, “Initially, I thought they would get irritated with the long-winded process, but the make-up actually helped them emote and complemented their characters really well.”
He went on, “Both Amitabh-sir and Rishi-ji would walk in at 5 am with a different kind of energy, and we would commence shooting after lunch and go on till 6 pm. At times, the shoot extended to 9 pm. But that mostly happened when we were in the midst of shooting a scene and wanted to can it in one shift for the sake of continuity.” Shukla added that the film’s team shot for nine nights in the 45-day schedule in Mumbai.
He also said that, while Bachchan’s dentures were manageable, Kapoor’s bald cap was a cause for concern. “Rishi-ji would feel extremely hot in it. Whenever he removed it, and I am not exaggerating, it looked like he was sweating by the glass. He had to wear that cap for at least 12 hours every day,” Shukla revealed.
The film has been written by Saumya Joshi (director of the eponymous Gujarati play on which the film is based) and directed by Umesh Shukla. The film, with music by Salim-Sulaiman, releases on May 4.
