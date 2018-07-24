MUMBAI — Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actress Taapsee Pannu’s film, “Badla,” will hit the screens March 8, 2019.
The crime thriller drama will reunite Bachchan and Pannu after the success of the critically acclaimed 2016 movie, “Pink.”
“This will kickstart my 2019! #Badla,” Pannu tweeted July 24.
“Badla,” directed by Sujoy Ghosh, will present the two actors in pivotal roles. It has been produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment.
While Bachchan and superstar Shah Rukh Khan have shared the screen in multiple films, “Badla” will mark the first of its kind collaboration between producer Khan and Bachchan.
The movie has been shot extensively in London and Scotland.
