MUMBAI—The most-read blog of India – by Amitabh Bachchan – completed 10 longs years on Apr. 17, 2018. The blog has inspired million, and Bachchan has generated a lot of excitement and news with his writing.
Bachchan has been blogging every day without a break for 10 years. His thoughts on completing a decade in blogging:
“10 years .. !
April 17, 2008 a few words went out to the world of the airs.. and in the waves of connection some of them carried a recognize of them and sent some sentiments back.. and the next and the next and the next ..
.. and 10 years went by ..
I knew no one.. and neither did any of you .. and then we all came to know each other and built a home .. the warmest and most hospitable in the entire world ..
.. does 10 years need celebration .. why 10 why not 11 or many more or other .. I have often wondered on these celebratory fawning .. each day is a celebration and each day is lived with the harmony of our togetherness .. this is the ultimate celebration ..
.. it is not just the continuity of my writings .. it is also the continuity of your feelings as well .. when you do not respond, I fear there has been a loss .. a loss is unbearable and so it remains constant .. the joint family of the Ef .. the Ef does not need elaboration .. it is now in developed character, a world , a living, a constant by itself .. it has strength of its existence and the affection of millions ..
… celebrations bring wishes and counter wishes .. we can do without them .. we have for so many years .. and we may and shall continue .. as ever before ..”
Er…Quite.
