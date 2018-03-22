Amitabh Bachchan rubbishes Copyright Law
Amitabh Bachchan has criticized the existing Copyright Law, which allows exclusive rights to heirs of original literary works for only 60 years after the death of the author. He wrote on his blog, “Father Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s work will always remain mine and will not allow the universe to mutilate it.” Bachchan said, “I oppose, disagree, lament, dispute, be in variance of, in vehement loud screams of voice….” and added, “…His writings be his, his heir be me, his writings be mine... Mine. I shall not and will not allow its dilution to general public. I bring my inherited aesthetics to its creativity... It may be the worst ever... But it is my copyright.” He questioned who made the law, and why and on what basis.
Tiger Shroff jumps off 120 ft without a body double
Doing stunts without a body double is not something all our stars usually choose, but among GenY actors, it has to be Tiger Shroff. The actor jumped off a 120 feet high cliff for his introductory shot in “Baaghi 2” in Krabi, Thailand. The actor is seen falling through the trees and landing on the ground. Sharing his experience, Tiger said that the jump was difficult, but what seemed tougher was navigating his way through the trees. The sequence was designed and thought out in a way that it would create the highest impact on the viewers’ minds. When the shot was being planned, Shroff is said to have asked to volunteer for it, though it left director Ahmed Khan worried and apprehensive, who felt that even a single cut on his face may ruin his whole career. But Khan was also dissatisfied with the body double’s stunt. Tiger badly bruised his back, thighs and elbows though, Khan said.
Pooja Hegde signs film with Prabhas
Putting the debacle of “Mohenjo Daro” (2016) behind her, Pooja Hegde has bagged a bilingual — in Hindi and Telugu — opposite South superstar Prabhas. With the shoot of “Saaho” being delayed, the untitled project may be Prabhas’ next to hit screens. Hegde felt that there was “no question of not going ahead with a film like this.” The film, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar for producers Vamsi Krishna and U. Pramod, is a thorough entertainer. Hegde says her excitement overrides her anxiety of working with any superstar. ‘“For me, this film is an opportunity to prove myself. Prabhas has done that already, it’s my turn now,” she said.
SC asks novelist to make claim to Rakesh Roshan to settle case
The Supreme Court has directed a Dehradun-based novelist to give a reasonable offer to film director Rakesh Roshan for settling a case related to an alleged copyright violation in the 2013 film, “Krrish 3.” Rupnarayan Sonkar had filed a police complaint in 2016 accusing Roshan of copyright violation and claimed that some scenes in the movie were based on his novel, “Suardaan.”
Chief Justice Dipak Misra asked Roshan why he does not pay the amount and finish the case against him? Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for Roshan, said that he has not got any offer for settlement from the novelist’s side. The bench, also comprising Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud, listed the matter for April 9 to enable the novelist to furnish a proposal to Roshan’s counsel.
Alia Bhatt’s birthday has two co-stars silent
The who’s who of the industry wished Alia Bhatt on her 25th birthday Mar. 15. As the actor is shooting in Bulgaria, stars took to social media to send her greetings. But there was silence on the Sidharth Malhotra front, which was understandable as the twosome have reportedly split. What was, however, far more surprising was that her co-star of three films and buddy Varun Dhawan also did not greet her. Considering how social media-savvy Dhawan is, people are speculating if there is more to it than meets the eye.
From actor to scriptwriter
Mukul Dev, who started out in “Dastak” (1996) as a hero, and then shifted to character roles, has turned a writer. “As a writer, you want to say everything. But Hansal Mehta taught me when to say what,” said Dev, who has written the script of the much-hyped Web film, “Omerta,” for the director. Dev had pitched the story to Mehta, after Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh caught his fancy. The British terrorist of Pakistani descent was associated with a number of terrorist organizations and served prison time for the 1994 kidnappings of western tourists in India.
Dev found his story intriguing, researched a good bit and put together facts for an espionage thriller. He says that Mehta added layers to the Rajkummar Rao film as well. Dev continues to act but finds writing “creatively fulfilling.”
A mother’s gift for health
Ranbir Kapoor often wears an evil-eye bracelet gifted to him by sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Now the actor has been gifted a Martenitsa by mother Neetu Kapoor, who paid him a visit to Bulgaria (where he is shooting for “Brahmastra”).
Martenitsa is a Bulgarian bracelet made of red and white yarn, in the form of two small woolen dolls, with the white yarn signifying the male and the red, female. According to Bulgarian customs, the bracelet is worn throughout the month of March for health. When mom Kapoor went to Sofia, she was intrigued to see the locals sporting the red-and-white bracelets. Told its significance and also the fact that traditionally a Martenitsa always has to be given as a gift, she promptly bought one for her son.
