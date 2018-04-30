MUMBAI— Amitabh Bachchan revisits the classic song “Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam” in “102 Not Out.” “Mere Paas Aao” from “Mr Natwarlal” (1979) was the first time that Amitabh Bachchan used his rich baritone to add depth and drama to a Hindi film song. Since then, his soulful voice has graced many memorable songs from “Neela Aasman So Gaya” and “Rang Barse” from “Silsila,” (1981), “Mere Angne Mein” from “Laawaris” (1981) and “Chal Mere Bhai” from “Naseeb” (1981) to the theme of “Khuda Gawah” (1992), “Main Yahaan Tu Wahaan from “Baghban” and many more. His co-singers include the likes of Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi and Mukesh.
Now, apart from playing one of the leading men in the new film, the actor also took a keen interest in the music. He has already shared with us his experience of creating the track “Badumbaaa,” which was entirely his idea. Bachchan has also sung the song along with his co-actor in the film, Rishi Kapoor.
But now, the actor has revealed that there is another track that he has sung, which is extremely special and close to his heart. It is a new rendition of the timeless classic, “Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam,” from the movie “Kagaz Ke Phool” (1959). The original song was composed by S.D. Burman, written by Kaifi Azmi and rendered by Geeta Dutt.
The new song was arranged by Rohan Utpat and Vinayak K Salvi. This is the first time Bachchan is doing a re-creation after he sang a medley of four songs in his home production “Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap” in 2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.