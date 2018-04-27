MUMBA—April 26 was a red-letter day in the history of Hindi cinema, entertainment, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, and all those privy to the live on-stage interaction with these ever-young-at-heart stars. Like the venue, Royal Opera House (one of Mumbai’s and India’s oldest entertainment venues that has been refurbished a couple of years ago to become young again), for the two stars who are amazingly in sync with the times, age is just a number.
The two legendary actors, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, came together to have a informal chat about their association as well as the film “102 Not Out,” in which they play a 102 and 75-year-old father and son pair. Bachchan first addressed the audience to check if anyone present was older than 76 (his actual age) or 65 (Kapoor’s age)! For everyone present, it was two hours of supreme ‘manoranjan,’ (entertainment) laced with a spirited recounting of superb anecdotes.
Also present on the occasion were the film’s director Umesh Shukla, Vivek Krishnani, MD, Sony Pictures India, writer Saumya Joshi and actor Jimit Trivedi.
Shukla began the proceedings by stating that at the age of 10, he had watched their most famous film, “Amar Akbar Anthony” (1977) at this very venue and had never dreamt that he would share the stage at the same venue 41 years later with the two titans who had starred in that film and his.
Bachchan then stated that when he was in Mumbai for a vacation in 1960, he was staying with friends who had shown him a film at the same theatre. “It was very different then. It now looks so beautiful,” he stated. Rishi Kapoor added the nugget that their film had clocked 25 weeks in 25 theatres across the country.
However, we must add that the film had done its silver jubilee in Mumbai only in 9 movie halls, as per a press report at that time, but had completed a 75 week run in Royal Opera House, where it was succeeded by a late 1978 release, in all probability “Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki,” starring their third hero, Vinod Khanna.
But for Rishi, the biggest memory of the theater were the dozens if not hundreds of performances his grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor had staged there for his company Prithvi Theatres, and this was the venue where the thespian was performing when he got the news that his eldest son Raj Kapoor had got his eldest son (Randhir Kapoor!) and he had thus become a grandfather for the first time in 1947, which he had announced on stage during the play itself!
Rishi Kapoor also remembered a scene in the Prithvi play “Pathan,” in which he was a kid sleeping on stage during a crowd scene. “I was covered by a blanket and was peeping through it to see what was going on!” he said. Animatedly, while talking or describing happenings, the actor would get up from his chair on stage to show specific actions while narrating his stories!
Bachchan and Rishi have worked together for 44 years from “Kabhi Kabhie” which began shooting in 1974 and was released in 1976, and have spent more years than that in the industry. That film was followed by “Amar Akbar Anthony” (1977), “Naseeb” (1981), “Coolie” (1983) and “Ajooba” (1991). Strangely, despite a specific question from India-West, the two barely spoke about the last film, an Indo-Soviet co-production and bi-lingual (“The Black Prince”) in Hindi and Russian.
This was a film produced and directed by Kapoor’s uncle Shashi Kapoor, also Bachchan’s favorite co-star, and was to be originally directed by Raj Kapoor until he fell ill, and Shashi thus made his directorial debut.
Other precious tidbits included Bachchan thanking Rishi Kapoor “for giving us Ranbir Kapoor”(!) who he declared the finest actor from the young generation. “I also am working with him now (‘Brahmastra’),” Bachchan said, revealing that it was Ranbir in his capacity as Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first assistant director, who had coached Ayesha Kapur, who played Rani Mukerji as a child, in how to make the right expressions for “Black” by actually doing them himself.
Asked to mention one quality of Rishi Kapoor that he would like to see in Abhishek Bachchan and one that he would hate to see in his son, Bachchan stated that Rishi was unparalleled in the way he lip-synched songs, and Ranbir was also in that league, and he would like Abhishek to be as good.
“It is tough to remember the words, the steps taught by the choreographer and the camera markings, all at the same time. And Rishi seems to clearly enunciate every word.” As for the negative part, in chaste Hindi, he stated, “Vishwa mein aisi koi bhi khaane ki vastu nahin hai jo inhein pasand nahin hai (There is no dish in this world that Rishi does not like)!” and he would prefer his son to maintain his figure!
For more details of their conversation, do watch this space.
