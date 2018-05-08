MUMBAI— “102 Not Out” was “not out” even on Monday, and thus passed the Monday test. The movie has had higher audience footfalls on account of normal ticket pricing after three days.
The nett collections in India were as follows:
Friday – Rs.3.52 Crore
Saturday – Rs. 5.53 crore
Sunday – Rs. 7.6 crore
Monday – Rs. 3.02 crore
Four-day total: Rs.19.67 crore
The Monday test is about netting 50 percent or more of opening day collections on day 4, that is, after the weekend. This time, the film has made almost the same as on its opening day or seen higher number of audience actually when we consider that the rates had been lowered to normal. Such trends, along with the upward graph from day 1 to day 3, indicate a definite success.
However, the final theatrical verdict of success, hit or loser will also depend on the film’s cost and the return of investment. But, by Alia Bhatt’s definition of success, it is certainly a film that has been loved by the audience!
