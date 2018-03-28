MUMBAI— After creating curiosity with their cool and quirky posters, Team “102 Not Out” has yet another surprise in store. Taking a cue from the first poster, the makers have planned an activity that gives audiences an opportunity to ‘hatch’ the much-awaited trailer of the Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor film. The idea behind the activity is that you crack the egg first and see the trailer before anyone else!
Bachchan announced the activity by launching a video on his Twitter handle asking people to participate.
Billed as the most unusual father and son love story, the movie is based on playwright Saumya Joshi’s well known Gujarati play by the same name.
A Sony Pictures Releasing International presentation and worldwide distribution, “102 Not Out” is co-produced by Umesh Shukla’s Benchmark Pictures. Shukla also directs the May 4 release.
