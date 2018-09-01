MUMBAI— Sriram Raghavan is certainly among the masters of the thriller genre in Hindi cinema, with films like “Ek Hasina Thi,” “Johnny Gaddaar” and “Badlapur.” The ace director is back with his next, “Andhadhun,” starring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte that has already created quite a buzz thanks to the quirky title. The trailer is set to be launched today.
Khurana plays a piano player and had trained for two months under Akshay Verma, a pianist based in Los Angeles.
With a film as unique as “AndhaDhun” (the unique title is not a word but a mix of ‘andha’ or blind and ‘dhum’ or tune), which breaks many a cliché even when it comes to thrillers the makers wanted something equally whacky: a ‘social experiment’ to promote the trailer.
We are so used to having all our five senses in coordination, we don’t realize how the world would be if we lack any one of them. The ‘What Can You See When You Can’t See’ experiment challenged a host of the public as well as celebs like Nora Fatehi, Karan Tacker, Divya Agarwal, Sana Saeed, Sana Khan among others through a series of tasks involving the sense of smell, touch, taste and intuition. This was captured on a video which is out across social media.
Viacom18 Motion Pictures present this Matchbox Pictures production, slated to release Oct. 5. Amit Trivedi scores music. Watch the video here.
