MUMBAI — After collaborating for “Hulchul,” “Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha,” (1998) and “Deewangee” in 2002, Ajay Devgn and Anees Bazmee are all set to come together in 2018.
The two will be joining hands for a film titled, “Saade Saati,” said to be an astrological situation that lasts for seven and a half years. Other details are awaited, and the film is expected to be a comedy.
Anil Kapoor will also be an integral part of the film. He has worked with Bazmee in his home production, “No Entry” (2005), “Welcome” (2007) and “Welcome Back,” (2015) besides “Mubarakan” in 2017.
Kapoor and Devgn, who have acted together in “Tezz” (2012), — in “Lajja” (2001) they did not share any frame— are set to do “Total Dhamaal” as well this year.
While Kapoor has never shied away from working with any actor, Devgn also stated recently that he was ready to work with other heroes, but he did not think that was true of most top stars today.
