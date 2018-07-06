MUMBAI— The makers of “Fanney Khan” have finally released the trailer of Anil Kapoor-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Rajkummar Rao film, for which actor Kapoor visited the headquarters of Facebook in Mumbai.
Kapoor was seen making an entry at the trailer launch with a musical band. He danced his way to the venue of the trailer launch, where the band members wore a mask with Kapoor’s face. The actor even took a trumpet from one of the band members and started playing himself!
A one-of-its-kind musical comedy, “Fanney Khan” is a story about a father who wishes to fulfill his daughter’s dream of becoming a singer. As seen in the trailer, Rai plays the role of a pop singer.
Earlier a teaser poster was released with Kapoor wearing a Rajinikanth mask, bringing back the era of “Robot,” that had Rai and Rajinikanth co-star!
It is after 17 years that Kapoor and Rai are coming together for a film, after being romantically cast in Kapoor’s home production and moderate 2000 success, “Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai.” Rao is Rai’s love interest, and the film is directed by Atul Manjerekar and produced by T-Series, ROMP Pictures and AKFC Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.