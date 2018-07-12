MUMBAI—Actors Anupam Kher and Pooja Bhatt became nostalgic as their iconic film "Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin," which also stars Aamir Khan and Tiku Talsania, clocked 27 years since its release on July 12.
"'Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi' completes 27 years today. 'Pooja beti bhaag jaa... Main duniya ka pehla baap hun jo apni beti ko shaadi ke mandap se bhaagne ke liye kahe raha hun'. This iconic dialogue was improvised on the spot. Pooja Bhatt and Aamir Khan were a delight to work with. Thank you Mahesh Bhatt," Kher tweeted.
In response to this, Pooja Bhatt wrote: "And you were and remain the best ‘daddy' on-screen."
The romantic drama, directed by her father, Mahesh Bhatt, features the actress as a rich man's daughter who elopes from home to be with her boyfriend. She meets Raghu, a struggling news reporter, who agrees to escort her to her destination. However, the two fall in love with each other.
The film’s songs such as "Dil hai ke manta nahin," "O mere sapno ke saudagar," "Galyat sankali sonyachi""Adaayein bhi hain" and "Tu pyaar hai kisi aur ka" from the film became hits.
