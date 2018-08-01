MUMBAI—With over 1500 songs to her credit, in several languages, across films and private albums, over 45 years, Padmashri Dr.Anuradha Paudwal has been the recipient of innumerable awards, including the Mother Teresa Award, the National Award, four Filmfare awards and her recent appointment as the cultural ambassador for devotional music at the UK Houses of Parliament, among many others.
But to the singer, the Maharashtra Gaurav Puraskar – Maharashtra Ki Shaan will be a memorable one. She received the award at the hands of Nitin Gadkari, Hon. Minister of Road Transport and Highways at Mumbai’s Trident Hotel.
Paudwal said, “It’s a great feeling to be recognized in your own home! This award means a lot to me personally. I feel humbled! It is the love of the people that keeps me going.” Besides her music that takes her across the world, Paudwal has a social bent of mind and works towards medical aid and basic amenity issues in rural India, as well as aiding families of martyrs.
The singer started out with “Abhimaan” in 1973, in which she rendered a few shlokas under her husband Arun Paudwal, who was assisting its composer S.D. Burman. She made her debut with Kalyanji-Anandji’s “Kalicharan” in 1976 and shot to the top after Laxmikant-Pyarelal’s “Hero” in 1983.
