MUMBAI—It is raining multi-star films with mega-budgets, and in that sense, the 1970s to 1990s era seems to be coming back! After Karan Johar‘s “Takht,” Indra Kumar’s “Total Dhamaal,” Ali Abbas Zafar’s “Bharat” and Abhishek Varman’s “Kalank,” Anurag Basu is also making his next with multiple stars, though we are not sure if this is the same sequel to “Life…In A Metro” (2007), his multi-star film or not.
Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and Ishaan Khatter are in the leads, and another female actor will also come in. Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series has reportedly come on board as co-producer, and the music is by Pritam, who has done every Anurag film since “Gangster” in 2006, followed by “…Metro,” “Barfi!” and “Jagga Jasoos.”
Other than Emraan Hashmi (in three films, “Murder,” “Tumsa Nahin Dekha” and “Gangster”), Kangana Ranaut, who was cast both in “Gangster” and “Life…In A Metro,” and Ranbir Kapoor in his last two films, Basu has never repeated any actor. Headed by the most senior, Dharmendra and Jeetendra, down to Ranaut and Ileana D’Cruz whom he had launched, Basu, in eight films in 16 years, has worked with an array of A-list and other stars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.