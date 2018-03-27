MUMBAI—Bollywood actress-producer Anushka Sharma features in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2018 list, which includes innovators and disruptors who are reshaping their industries and changing Asia for the better.
Anushka Sharma, one of Indian film industry's highest paid actresses, is all of 29.
She started out her career as a model in 2007, making her acting debut in 2008 in the hugely successful "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi," which won her a Filmfare award for Best Actress.
She has since acted in movies like "Band Baaja Baaraat," "Jab Tak Hai Jaan," "PK," "Bombay Velvet," "Dil Dhadakne Do," "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" and "Jab Harry Met Sejal."
As a producer, Sharma, who is married to ace cricketer Virat Kohli, has made films like "NH10," "Phillauri" and "Pari" under her banner Clean Slate Films. She herself starred in all three films.
The Forbes list highlights 300 young individuals driving change in Asia.
India's badminton ace P.V. Sindhu also features in the list.
Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan, who shot to fame with the Coke Studio version of "Afreen afreen," which she sang with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, too finds a mention.
