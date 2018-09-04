MUMBAI— Priyadarshni Academy’s 34th Anniversary Global Awards will take place Sep. 19 in Mumbai. The awards will be presented to various achievers from different genres for their services to the upliftment of humanity in multifarious ways. The awardees will be felicitated by leading political personalities. Priyadarshni Academy is a premier non-profit, socio-cultural and educational organization.
Real estate tycoon Niranjan Hiranandani is the Chairman, and the academy is the brainchild of businessman and humanitarian Nanik Rupani. Eight awards will be presented this year. The awardees will be felicitated by bigwigs such as Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Shipping; Road Transport & Highways, Suresh Prabhu, Minister of Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation, and Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Coal.
Among the awardees, this year is Anushka Sharma, who will be given the Smita Patil Memorial Award. Past recipients include Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Juhi Chawla and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Among the other Global Award winners from earlier years are Begum Bilkees I. Latif (Social Worker), Pranab Mukherjee (former president), Dr. Michael Nobel (Ex-Chairman of Nobel Charitable Trust), K.M Kundnani (Educational award), Yash Chopra, Dada J. P. Vaswani, Murij Maghnani (for outstanding services rendered to the overseas Indian Community) and many others.
Ronnie Screwvala (Founder-Director, Swades Foundation), will be awarded the Priyadarshni Academy Global Award for outstanding contribution to Innovative Entertainment and Community Development, Amitabh Kant (CEO, NITI Aayog, New Delhi – NITI is a government institution for catalyzing economic development), who will be awarded the Priyadarshni Academy Global Award for outstanding contribution to Transforming India.
Priyadarshni Academy was set up in the year 1985, as a non-profit, socio-cultural and educational organization by Nanik Rupani. The Academy was started with the aim of rendering service to humanity. Rupani believes that ‘Service to Humanity is the Best Work of Life.’
The Academy has successfully met its goals since inception. It has been providing educational assistance to deserving and needy students and opportunities to talented artistes in the field of classical music and dance by organizing shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.